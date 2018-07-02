PICTURE GALLERY: Lots of creativity on show at fifth annual Welton Soapbox Derby

Sun, speed and a soapbox race.

Welton village hosted its fifth annual soapbox derby on Saturday and race organier Chris Barlow has confirmed it will be back again next year on June 29.

“The event is now in its fifth year and I feel like it’s becoming well-established in the area and across the country,” said Chris.

“I think the weather absolutely put many cherries on many cakes.”

“Overall it was an amazing day, the vibe was just superb,” he added.

“You see everybody come together, a great community spirit and camaraderie between the teams.”

On the day, 40 teams took part in 100 runs down the challenging course, which features a fearsome left-hander where a number of carts have been written off.

Winning the 12-15 category was the Black Bullet with a 42.6 seconds run. Runner-up was the Wilson Flyer (43.9s) followed by Performance Juniors (48.3s).

In the 16 and over category, Team Proformance took gold thanks to its 37.6s run, beating Acceleramus’ 38.9s and The Hoglet Evo’s 39.2s.

Fastest through the speed gun was the Isle of Wight’s Team Streamline whose soapbox was clocked at 37mph.

The Welton derby’s creativity category never fails to deliver and this year’s trophy was won by village residents whose Martin’s Nightmare Sicksaw impressed the judges the most.

In second place was the Union Jack shield-wielding Celtic inspired soapbox Boudicca, closely followed by the Flying Dead Pig bravely ridden by a leather-clad man on his knees.

