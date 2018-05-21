PICTURE GALLERY: Jugglers, acrobats and a burst of bunting: Northampton celebrates the royal wedding in style

Street performers entertained crowds in Northampton this weekend as the town turned out in force to toast Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.

Acrobats, clowns and comedy pianistss were among the sights as shoppers basked in sun-drenched Market Square and Abington Street on Saturday.

The street circus, organised by Northampton town centre Business Improvement District and Northampton Borough Council, also featured free workshops and a face painting stall for children.

Others enjoyed taking selfies with life-size cut-outs of the Queen, Meghan and Prince Harry.

A free ‘Design your own Market Stall’ workshop ran between 11am and 3pm, giving children the chance to find out more about Northampton Market.

See if you can spot yourself enjoying the fun in our gallery above.