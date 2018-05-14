PICTURE GALLERY: Hundreds take part in Cynthia Spencer Hospice's fourth colour run

Hundreds of runners descended on Overstone Park at the weekend to take part in the annual Colour Run in support of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Participants were in good spirits as they completed the 5k course covered in a rainbow of colours thrown at them by spectators, and we have selected some of the best photos from the race.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice event fundraiser Sarah Denston said: “Last year almost 1,000 people participated and raised over £25,000.

This is a fantastic amount of money, which would pay for 50 days of care in the inpatient unit so it has made a huge impact on our fundraising.

The paint is made from corn starch so is completely non-toxic, biodegradable and washes off easily.