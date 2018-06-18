PICTURE GALLERY: Earls Barton Carnival

Earls Barton was transformed into a riot of colour for its annual carnival parade.

Majorettes rubbed shoulders with superheroes, dance troops and musicians as the whole village came out to watch or take part.

A carnival committee spokesman said: “Despite being a large village, Earls Barton retains a great community spirit, reflected in the atmosphere at this year’s event.

“The streets were packed with crowds who had come to watch and support.

“The carnival continued at the rec with fantastic arena acts, and the party mood went on into the night with Barton’s Got Talent, a disco and then a live band, Occasional Blues.

“The after-party ended in a giant village conga around the field; a great celebration indeed!

“It was an fantastic atmosphere.

“The procession was very well attended by many local groups from schools and pre-schools, sports and youth clubs and families.

“We had the fantastic plonks peddlers fronting the procession, and for the first time we had mini plonks and our very own Year 6 pupil, Josh Horspool, as our parade leader.

“We also had dance troops, majorettes, a Sealed Knot re-enactment, a fantastic jazz band and our very own Earls Barton Carnival Queen Morgyn and our Princesses, Ella and Eliza.”