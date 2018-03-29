Pick the new path for Northampton dog-walking park

The Northampton public has been asked to decide on the shape of a new footpath in a popular dog-walking park.

A new tarmac path is planned to run through Bradlaugh Fields with construction starting this Spring.

But the public is being asked which end of the park they want the path to cross and a questionnaire is now open to decide.

The first option suggested is a path way across the south side of the fields, leading from Fulford Road/Birkdale Close to the Barn.

The second option proposed would be across the north side, from Spinney Hill Road to the Barn.

Anyone wanting to input their thoughts into the proposal to install a new path, can view the plan and take part in a short survey.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The introduction of a new path through Bradlaugh Fields would help to make the park more accessible to residents, particularly during the rainy, winter months.

“Since the fields are so popular in the town, it is essential that we hear what people think to these plans and to give their views about what the best location for the path would be.”

The Bradlaugh Fields path survey is available until 1 May 2018.