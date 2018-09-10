PHOTOS: Voldemort and velociraptors descend on Northamptonshire for Harpole Scarecrow Festival

Dinosaurs, AT-AT Walkers and the cast of Harry Potter took centre stage at the 21st annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival this weekend.

An estimated 8,000 people descended on the Northamptonshire village on Saturday and Sunday (September 8 and 9) to see this year's straw-stuffed entries on parade.

Thousands turn out for Harpole Scarecrow Festival

Over 120 scarecrows were on show in residents' front gardens on a route around the village lined with stalls, musicians and craft fairs.

The popular festival is held every year in September as a fundraising drive for charities and village causes.

Louise Barrick, chairperson of the festival's committee, said: "It's incredible what this village can achieve when we put our heads together.

"We're all in a position to help other people, whether its a charity of a cause or someone who needs it.

One street was dominated by a 20-ft tall AT-AT Walker by plumber Ian Mockett.

"I love the festival. It's just fun. It's the last stab at summer before it gets cold and everyone I know looks forward to it.

"Thank you to everyone who comes out to support us year on year and to all our sponsors.

Although a final count will be announced late this week, an estimated £10,000 has been raised this year in aid of a village man Harry Mockett fighting a brain tumour.

One neighbourhood had a straw-stuffed Spiderman swinging from roof to roof and a clown floating away on a bunch of balloons.

Frozen's Elsa and Anna enjoying the sun.

Another front lawn was dominated by a 20-feet tall Star Wars AT-AT Walker built by plumber Ian Mockett and his friends.

Visitors could vote for their favourite scarecrow with cash prizes on offer for the resident behind the most popular entry.

One visitor said: "I love the scarecrow festival because every street is a surprise. You can tell people have put some great effort in.

"I'm not sure all of them count as scarecrows though."

A more traditional design.

This scarecrow uses an authentic uniform to commemorate the 100 years of the force.

Does this count as a scarecrow?

Thousands of people turned out to see the scarecrows in Harpole.

These three ladies celebrate local residents' efforts in the Moonwalk charity walking marathon 2018.

.