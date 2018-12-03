'Phil' the lonely horse will move into stables tonight after diggers roll onto Northampton field, says local rescuer

A solitary horse left alone on a Northampton field will be moved into shelter tonight on the same day diggers moved in to begin building some 125 houses.

Many residents from Blackthorn Road, off Great Billing Road, have contacted the Chronicle and Echo in recent weeks out of concern for 'Phil' the horse, who has been alone on a fenced-off field for over 12 weeks.

'Phil' the horse - true name Shianne - will be moved into temporary shelter tonight by a local rescuer.

They feared the cob was facing a winter by itself without shelter or company.

Concern for 'Phil' grew further today (November 3) when diggers contracted Countryside Partnerships South Midlands rolled onto the three-hectare site to begin developing it into housing.

But in light of the work beginning, Phil - whose real name is Shianne and is, in fact, a filly - will tonight be moved into temporary accommodation in Northampton.

The arrangement has been made by a local horse tender with the permission of Shianne's owner, who has asked not to be named.

A spokesperson for Countryside Partnerships South Midlands said: “The owner of the horse has now removed it from our site on Blackthorn Road in Northampton, therefore the initial work to clear the site for development can now begin.

“We would like to reiterate our gratitude to local residents for sharing our concern for the animal’s wellbeing.”

The land - which was the former site of Blackthorn Middle School - was sold by Northamptonshire County Council to Countryside Partnerships South Midlands and planning permission was entered in June 2018.