'Phil' the lonely horse finds shelter at Northampton stables after weeks on field marked for housing development

A solitary horse who was facing winter alone on a field marked for housing development has finally been moved on to a stable.

Many residents from Blackthorn Road, off Great Billing Road, have contacted the Chronicle & Echo in recent weeks out of concern for 'Phil' the horse, who has been alone on a fenced-off field for over 12 weeks.

They feared the cob was facing a winter by itself without shelter or company.

Concern for 'Phil' grew further yesterday (December 3) when diggers contracted Countryside Partnerships South Midlands rolled onto the three-hectare site to begin developing it into housing.

But Phil - whose real name is Shianne and is, in fact, a philly - has finally been moved into temporary accommodation in Northampton.

The stable's owners told the Chron: "She has met other horses and has been playing in her water all day. She had a nice feed with hay and played out in the field today. she's such a gentle soul."

The arrangement has been made by a local horse tender with the permission of Shianne's owner, who has asked not to be named.

The land off Blackthorn Road - which was the former site of Blackthorn Middle School - was sold by Northamptonshire County Council to Countryside Partnerships South Midlands and planning permission was entered in June 2018.