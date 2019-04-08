Petrol station at Northampton supermarket closed to customers

The petrol station at one of the biggest supermarkets in town has closed.

The pumps have been closed to drivers at the Tesco Extra Mereway store in Clannell Road for 'routine maintenance'.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "The petrol pumps at our Northampton Extra are currently undergoing routine maintenance works and will reopen for customers in May.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused during these works and if customers need to fill up they can do so at our Weston Favell Extra."

The petrol station is set to reopen on Wednesday May 15.