A bin lorry has caught fire in a Northampton supermarket causing the petrol pumps to be turned off.

Plumes of smoke can be seen rising above Morrissons on Kettering Road and fire crews are making their way to the scene.

Smoke can be seen rising from the bin lorry

Customers are not being allowed in or out of the car park.

Northamptonshire Police ordered the pumps be switched off as a precaution.

One customer said the blaze was causing "chaos for Christmas shoppers".

The fire was first reported at 9.44am.