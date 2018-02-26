PET OF THE WEEK: 'Hilarious' and 'loving' cat in need of a new home

This week’s pets of the week from the Northamptonshire branch of the RSPCA is one 'truly amazing' domestic short haired cat.

Cleopatra is seven years old and came into RSPCA care in May 2017 with an ulcerated mass on her neck, a further mammary mass and a mass on her lip.

Cleo

The vets have removed all of her lumps but the one on her lip has grown back slightly. It has not grown any bigger in the last seven months and vets are hopeful that this will remain the case.

She is described by her foster carer as a food lover and enjoys chin tickles.

When she is not doing these things she can be found on the comfiest material in your house, no matter where or what it is.

Since she has been in foster care she has calmed down and is a "truly amazing, loving, confident and hilarious 'queen cat'", the adoptions manager for RSPCA Northamptonshire says.

If you are looking for a cat who will keep you company, explore weird places around your home, sleep a lot, sleep on you, and give you all the love she has then the beautiful Cleo is the one for you.

If you would like to meet the Cleo - who currently lives with a dog in her foster home - email adoptions@rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk with an application form and to arrange a viewing.