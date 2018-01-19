PET OF THE WEEK: Can you give Billy a home?

Six-year-old Billy is a looking for a new home.

This week we start a new feature with the Northamptonshire branch of the RSPCA who have a number of pets who are looking for new homes.

Emma Green, adoptions manager, said: “Billy is six years old. He has been in RSPCA for nearly two years, and we honestly cannot understand why.

“Billy came to our branch in July last year from another centre. He is the most loving dog - he shows you so much affection, and just wants to sit next to you.

“He absolutely loves his walks and jumps around like a puppy when you first take him out. Billy is looking for an active home, ideally adult only, or with older teenage children.

“No other pets would be best for him too. Billy has a fear of other dogs and because of this, he will pull on his lead to try and get to them.

“He will need an owner who can control him on the lead and who is alert when other dogs are around. Because Billy does not like other dogs, he will not be able to be let off the lead in public places.

“We would advise walking Billy with a muzzle on to keep him and other dogs safe in public. He loves playing fetch with a ball, so a large garden for off-lead exercise would be great.”

If you would like to meet Billy, who is a border collie cross, you can visit the House of Canine kennels in Brixworth, NN6 9BW.

They are open every day from 10am - midday for viewings.