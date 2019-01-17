Pet chihuahua loose in Northamptonshire after owner is involved in car crash

A much-loved pet chihuahua is lost in Northamptonshire today after its owner was in a car crash.

Pedro the black and tan chihuahua escaped after an accident this morning.

The two-year-old family pet belongs to a couple from Didcot, Oxfordshire.

But today (January 17), Pedro is now loose in Northamptonshire after his owner was involved in a crash this morning, though the family has not been able to provide an exact location of the collision.

The male involved in the crash was reportedly taken to Horton Hospital and has since been discharged with no serious injuries.

Pedro's owners ask anyone who spots him to not chase him as he is very timid and to instead call 07450 405653. Alternatively, a page for Pedro has been set up on doglost.co.uk.