Pet cat found in Northampton street 'was killed by human hands', police say

Police are appealing for witness to come forward after a dead cat was found on a footpath in a field near to Hunsbury Hill Road, Northampton.

A police spokeswoman said: "The cat was found mutilated with a vet stating that it appears to have been killed by human hands. The owner of the cat has been identified."

Police believe the pet was not killed by another animal

Police officers are now asking the public to let them know if they saw anything suspicious in the area between 5pm on Tuesday, January 1, and 7.30am on Wednesday, January 2.

If you were out walking in the area between these times and have information that could help the investigation, you should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

