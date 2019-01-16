Person taken to hospital after they collapsed in Northampton

Emergency services, including Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, were called this afternoon after someone had collapsed near the main shopping street.

Wellington Street in Lower Mounts was temporarily closed this afternoon after reports of a man being in the road, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.

Two police cars and two crewed ambulances attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 1.48pm today to Lower Mounts, Northampton.

"The caller reported a person had collapsed.

"We sent two crewed ambulances and a paramedic in an ambulance car.

"We transported one patient to Northampton General Hospital."