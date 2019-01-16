Person taken to hospital after collapsing in Northampton

Police and ambulance crews were called to the town centre this afternoon after a person collapsed near Northampton's main shopping street.

Wellington Street in Lower Mounts was temporarily closed this afternoon after reports of a 'man in the road', Northamptonshire Police confirmed.

The incident took place just before 2pm.

Two police cars and two crewed ambulances attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 1.48pm today to Lower Mounts, Northampton.

"The caller reported a person had collapsed.

"We sent two crewed ambulances and a paramedic in an ambulance car.

"We transported one patient to Northampton General Hospital."