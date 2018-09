A person has been released from a car crash involving a lorry and two other vehicles near the M1 in Northamptonshire.

The A45 through Flore is partially blocked after the crash involving three vehicles near the Holiday Inn at around 4pm today (September 28).

A person was released from a car by Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue.

Heavy traffic has been reported. Nearby roadworks are reportedly "not helping" the situation according to the fire service.