Your vote is needed to bring the FA Cup trophy to a Northampton restaurant - plus win tickets to Wembley

The official Emirates FA Cup could be coming to Northampton if a restaurant in the town wins a national public vote.

Members of the public have a week to vote for which restaurant or takeaway they think should win Deliveroo's competition, with six from Northampton on the shortlist.

Anyone who votes will be automatically entered into a prize draw for the chance to win two tickets to the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, plus £500 credit on Deliveroo.

The Northampton restaurants are: Saffron on Castilian Street, Buddies USA on Acre Lane, Heavenly Desserts on Wellingborough Road, Rio's Piri Piri on Gold Street, The Smoke Pit on The Ridings and Mickey’s Cafe on Harborough Road

Emily Kraftman from Deliveroo said: "What better way to celebrate Northampton’s success in the tournament so far than bringing the official Emirates FA Cup trophy to the city itself?

"We can’t wait to see which one of our fantastic restaurant partners locals pick to win this incredible opportunity.”

Deliveroo's will be touring the Emirates FA Cup trophy around winning restaurants in five locations across the UK from January 19 to 23.

Freddie Griffith-Jones, Senior Partnerships Manager FA said: “It's not everyday you get the chance to see the Emirates FA Cup trophy - especially in your local restaurant.

"We are hugely excited to partner with Deliveroo and to share this opportunity with fans around the country.”

Cast your vote at deliverootrophytour.com