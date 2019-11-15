Young Northampton cancer patient's plea to whisk girlfriend away on special trip

A cancer patient from Kings Heath is urging the public for their help to fund a romantic trip away for him and his girlfriend.

Dylan Spaull, 20, was diagnosed with testicular cancer on November 8 this year and has since undergone surgery.

He is still awaiting results from a CT scan, which will determine whether the cancer has spread and if he needs chemotherapy.

At the moment he is physically bed-bound and his girlfriend, Jade Moore, has taken unpaid leave to become his full-time carer.

The former painter and decorator said: "When I found out... I was devastated, I felt so numb.

"All I remember from that day was the doctor saying 'you have cancer', and from there it’s a cold blur."

Before Dylan's diagnosis, he and his girlfriend Jade booked a holiday to Las Vegas in May, ahead of his twenty-first birthday in April 2020.

But after receiving the devastating diagnosis it means the pair have both given up their careers and now cannot afford to fund the trip of a lifetime.

He said: "She’s been amazing to me. She deserves the world after everything she’s done for me.

"She’s been the shoulder I cry on through this whole dreadful experience. After the operation, I am physically bed-bound and she’s gone above and beyond.

"We’ve been together just under a year but we have been through some tough times as it is, let alone these past couple weeks. It just proves to me that we can just about conquer anything. She’s my best friend."

So far the pair have paid for the deposit, and their first instalment, but they still have just over £1,000 to pay, plus spending money.

Dylan said if he cannot make the trip, due to his illness, he intends to half the money raised to fund his living situation and will give the other half to Macmillan Cancer Support.

He added: "If I can’t enjoy my dream for some reason, someone else should."

To donate money to Dylan and Jade, click here.