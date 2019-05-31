Young climate activists want to ban Northampton from using plastic bags

Three determined environment campaigners are asking for Northampton's backing to ditch plastic bags for sustainable alternatives.

Sisters Mia Joyce, 18, and Ava, 14, and their friend, Lorna Lewis, 18, led the way in April on Eco-March Northampton through the town centre followed by 300 impassioned supporters.

Eco march organisers, pictured from left-right, Ava Joice, Lorna Lewis and Mia Joice.

They were inspired by the Extinction Rebellion protests in London and outspoken activist, Greta Thunberg, who, at age 15, has protested outside the Swedish parliament to combat climate change.

Their latest mission is to get Northampton to say no to plastic bags and make the town centre a zero carbon and sustainable town by using bag alternatives including tote and canvas bags.

So far their petition has gained 282 signatures, which they are hopeful to present to Northampton Borough Council.

"Climate Emergency was declared in parliament on 1st of May 2019 and we are taking this seriously," Mia said.

"We want to take the first steps to become a more eco-friendly and sustainable county.

"If we are successful, we hope that the rest of the UK follows closely."

Calls to make Northampton carbon neutral and ban single-use plastics at schools will be debated by councillors as part of a discussion over a ‘green revolution’ in the town on Monday evening.

Lib Dems MP' candidate for Northampton North, Martin Sawyer, said the campaign has the full backing of the party.

He said: "We have only got one planet if we don't make a stand and do something now there will be nothing left for future generations.

"Do we have the right to trash the planet? I don't think so."

Liberal Democrat leader Sally Beardsworth has put forward a motion calling on Northampton Borough Council to target the town becoming ‘carbon neutral’ – balancing carbon dioxide emissions – by 2030. It states that the council should declare a ‘climate emergency’.

Should councillors back the motion, it would see a report submitted to the council in 12 months’ time and updated in January 2021 setting out what action has been taken.