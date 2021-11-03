Young adults encourage more of their peers to get involved in third annual Northampton youth summit

Lissy and Paige, who are helping to organise the Northampton Youth Summit at the Guildhall

Two young adults have shared why more of their peers should take part in the third annual Northampton Youth Summit at the Guildhall next week.

The conference is designed to be for young people and run by young people and will be opened by Northampton mayor Rufia Ashraf.

This year’s theme is 'healthy living' while dealing with cyber bullying will also be addressed at the event from 3-6pm on Thursday, November 11, and from 10am to 2.30pm the next day.

Northampton Youth Summit organisers

Young leader and summit organiser Lissy said: “We know these two topics are really important for young people. We want them to know they are not alone.

"Together we can deal with these issues and as individuals we can become stronger.

"The day we are planning will be very interactive with lots of opportunities for young people to engage and to talk. And of course, there will be a free lunch.”

The summit is delivered by a diverse team of young leaders who have been working together to structure the day.

It will include games and activities, the Free2Talk radio club, workshops and lunch. There will also be question and answer session to finish off the day in the council chamber.

Fellow young leader and summit organiser Paige added: “There is going to be lots to do. Each stall will have activities for young people to do and we will be running our radio talk show all day.

"The big themes will be dealt with in workshops. It is going to be great and I am really looking forward to it.”

West Northamptonshire Labour councillor Danielle Stone says it is important to hear from young people at events like the youth summit, which she is helping to organise.

"Our young people have had a terrible time in the last 18 months with Covid and interruptions to their education," she said.

"This day will be a celebration of all that is resilient and good in our young people.”