You can star in Northampton Museum and Art Gallery's first exhibition when it reopens

'Northamptonians' are being offered the chance to be a part of the first exhibition in the town's museum and art gallery when it opens.

The borough council is asking people to submit photos of themselves, family or friends to be part of the We Are Northampton exhibition when the renovated attraction reopens next spring.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the town’s rich heritage and give visitors a sense of Northampton’s character through its inhabitants.

As part of the project, international photographer Paul O’Leary has been commissioned to create 24 portraits of people who live in or are associated with the town.

The team behind the exhibition has already selected 20 people to take part, including Paralympic Champion swimmer Ellie Robinson, Aldo Gallone of Gallone’s ice cream and Andrzej Mialkowski of Step By Step Dance School.

Curator of We Are Northampton, Louise Hannam-Jones, said: “Paul O’Leary has been commissioned to take 24 portraits but not just of the iconic faces or well-known characters – we want the exhibition to represent the everyday folk who contribute to the town on a daily basis.”

A panel will pick four people or families from the entries to have their portrait taken by Paul O’Leary.

The winners will be photographed in ‘their place’ – the place that is important to them and their lives in Northampton.

The portraits will then feature in the We Are Northampton exhibition. Everyone who submits a photo will also have the opportunity for their photo to be included in a montage wall as part of the exhibition.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement, said: “The portraits will mark an important moment in history for Northampton Museum & Art Gallery as it re-opens after a three-year redevelopment and will celebrate the diverse community that makes Northampton unique.”

To submit a photo and find out more about the competition visit the council website here

The deadline to submit a photo is Friday 14 June 2019.