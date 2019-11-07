Worry for welfare of teenage girl from Northampton who has gone missing

A missing teenage girl from Northampton may have travelled to Essex, according to police who are worried about her welfare.

Mattea Wright was last seen in the town on Sunday (November 3) and may have travelled to the Colchester area, Northamptonshire Police said.

Mattea Wright. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 15-year-old is described as 5ft-tall and of slim build with shoulder-length black hair.

Mattea wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPN2/3485/19.