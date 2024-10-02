Works to start this month on a scheme to promote active travel in the Abington Park area of Northamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction works will start this month on the Abington Active Travel route to improve walking and cycling facilities in the area.

Our Highways Partner Kier Transportation will start construction on Monday 21 October at the junction of the A5095 Park Avenue South / Rushmere Road / Billing Road.

This construction phase comes as the Delapré Active Travel scheme, a 1,300-metre accessible route through Delapré Park to link Far Cotton with Brackmills, nears completion. The scheme will encourage walking, wheeling and cycling whilst providing a missing link between those areas and more information will follow on this soon.

The Active Travel Fund is one of several funding streams set up by the Government for walking and cycling schemes, helping to promote healthy travel, reduce CO2 emissions, and grow the economy.

Abington Active Travel

The Abington scheme, which is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Active Travel Tranche 2, will improve connectivity and accessibility, joining Rushmere Road to Wellingborough Road.

These works may cause some delays as temporary traffic management will be in place to ensure safe working conditions. Some short periods of road closures may also be necessary. This information will be communicated and engagement with local residents, schools, community groups and stakeholders will be taking place in the coming weeks, ahead of works starting.

Following public consultation in 2022 and 2023 and completion of this first phase of works, plans will be being finalised in the new year for the next phase, which will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists at the King Edward Road junction and network capacity by Abington Park.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport: “I am pleased that work on this project to make walking and cycling journeys in the area safer and more pleasant for our residents will commence shortly. The first phase junction of the overall scheme will provide much needed pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities where none currently exist, making the junction safer for all, especially for all the children and young people attending nearby schools who regularly cross it.

“We acknowledge that temporary traffic measures and road closures may cause delays for some road users and will be engaging with the local community to ensure that they are kept up to date as works progress on this first phase of the scheme.”

Peter Ingram, contract director for Kier Transportation, added: “We look forward to starting works on this project, to support and encourage active travel in the region. While the works will cause some short-term disruption, we will ensure residents and road users are kept informed. The scheme will have a positive impact in the community for years to come, and we’re pleased to play our part in delivering this infrastructure on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council and supporting its vision for the future.”

To keep up to date on the scheme as it progresses, visit our Active Travel webpage.