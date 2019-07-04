Works of Northampton artist who exhibited with David Bailey to go on display in her hometown

A talented Northampton artist, who exhibited alongside photographer David Bailey in London, is bringing her work back to her hometown.

Fine artist Sarah Martin, 31, will be exhibiting her collection at The Garage@42 events space at Tompkins, Knight & Sons Optometrists on July 24 .

Sarah with David Bailey.

Signed by David Bailey’s art curator son, Sascha Bailey, Martin has recently had her first solo exhibition in Soho and has seen her paintings hung alongside royal

photographer David Bailey in a showing called “Art Alika,” in Clerkenwell Green.

“I wanted to bring my work home,” she said. “Although I’ve been exhibiting in London for the last few shows, I love Northampton. I’d like a lot more of my work in and around

Northampton.”

One of Sarah's abstract works.

Entitled “The Art of Letting Go!”, the collection will feature a range of her abstract works using a technique she developed called chemical composition. She will also be displaying some of her more recent works exploring religious propaganda and the human condition.

“Most of them were created while exploring the human condition and darker subjects such as depression while making the work as fluid as possible,” she said.

Sarah is used to mixing her palette with some renowned artists.

At 14, she was taught oil painting by the artist John Luce Lockett.

Sarah has recently been working alongside American comics artist and writer Melinda Gebbe in her studio in Northampton.

She says of the artist who took 22 years to illustrate a controversial graphics novel “Lost Girls” with husband Alan Moore “It’s been amazing being present in her studio space.

"Melinda is a master at line work and colour and meticulous at how she builds her work.”

For South African born Sarah, freedom of expression for both artist and viewer is an essential theme of her collection.

Her abstract works are created using mixed materials; bitumen mixed with various dyes and oils using a toxic technique she has developed called chemical composition.

She is inviting viewers to come and view her works with an open mind.

“I feel everyone is powerfully creative if they are given the space to just say what they see without fear of being wrong. Please join in a feast of opinions and be surprised at what is

within your mind that you are not aware of.”