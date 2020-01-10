Work begins on new housing estate near Boughton where houses should be up for sale in March

Construction has started on a housing development at Buckton Fields West on the outskirts of Northampton.

The new site, which is an extension to the Buckton Fields development, will see 123 houses built.

Martin Grant homes says the properties should be ready for sale in March this year and will offer a range of two, three and four bedroom houses.

The project manager at Buckton Fields, Carl Haskell, has also reccently won an award that celebrates the best run building sites in the country.

Chris Hamilton, managing director for Martin Grant Homes, said: "Following our success at Buckton Fields so far, including our recent Pride in the Job award win, we are excited that works are now officially underway to deliver Buckton Fields West.

"The new homes will help to bring much needed housing to the local area, offering a range of homes to suit all buyers.

"We expect the new homes here to be very popular with local buyers looking for a quality home in a beautiful countryside setting just outside of Northampton."

Buckton Fields West will also include 67 affordable homes available through shared ownership, rent to buy or affordable rent.

The homes will be part of the wider Buckton Fields development, which, once complete, will offer a range of facilities, including its own primary school, shops and services, open parkland and play spaces.