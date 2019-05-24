Words will tackle mental health stigma at poetry night in Northampton pub

A poetry evening is coming to a Northampton pub tonight in order to end the stigma on speaking about mental health issues.

"Can You Poet 4" will hit the Garbaldi Hotel, in Bailiff Street tonight (May 28).

The campaign has been organised by Northampton-born poet Tré Ventour who wants to tackle the stigma on speaking openly about mental health.

Kezzabelle Ambler, a Kettering based poet and educator, is set to host the event, which will also feature a talk by Christine Morgan, CEO of domestic abuse charity Eve.

The "Can You Poet" campaign has previously focused on human rights, women's issues and race-identity politics, and this fourth instalment sets its aims on mental health issues.

Organiser Tré said: "Can You Poet 4 is centred around mental health, something that impacts all of us, either directly or indirectly.

"We'll be using spoken word poetry to talk about a subject that's still seen as controversial. Only by opening dialogues can we strip subjects like this of their stigmas.

"There'll be many acts, featuring a talk from Eve CEO Christine Morgan, who will be talking about mental health in women that have been victims of domestic abuse or violence.

"Come down. It's a community event. It's free. Learn something. "

Doors open at 7pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28) with the event set to start at 7.30pm.

To book a place, visit the Can You Poet's Eventbrite page.