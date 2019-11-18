Woman still in critical care after collision near Northampton

A librarian who was on her way to cover a shift at Brixworth Library is still in critical care after she was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Yvonne Maple, 38, was involved in a crash, which happened on the A43 at Holcot on Thursday (November 14).

Wesley, Zofia and Yvonne pictured together in happier times.

The mum-of-one was on her way to cover a shift at Brixworth Library when she was in collision with a black Volvo HGV, shortly after 10.05am.

The road was closed and Yvonne was cut out of her silver Volkswagen Polo - which police said drifted across into the opposite carriageway - by emergency services before she was airlifted to hospital.

The Kettering woman, from Lupin Close, sustained a fractured right arm, a broken right wrist, a broken neckbone, bruised lungs and kidneys.

When the incident happened she was rushed into theatre for nine hours on Thursday so doctors could operate on an open fracture to her right leg.

Her partner Wesley is now off work so he can visit Yvonne everyday at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, and look after her little girl, Zofia, 3.

He said: "I was in Manchester, I was working away and I had a phone call from a random stranger who witnessed the scene. That was the first time I had heard about it.

"I have mixed emotions, it plays on your mind. I just want her to make a full recovery and it's going to be a long process.

"She is a fighter. She is a strong-willed person, she really is. I know that she will want to get through this for the sake of her daughter and her family. I have had so much support it's been overwhelming."

Since the incident, a fundraising page has been set up on Facebook to cover the costs of Wesley travelling an hour to the hospital, and his living costs. So far (at the time of writing) kind-hearted people have donated £875.

Wesley added: "A huge, huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far. I have tried to message who I can to say thank you but it's been difficult with so many messages."

He also gave a special thank you to David Fry from car garage, Bee Cool ACS, in Kettering, who offered to fix Wesley's broken car for free so he can see his girlfriend while she recovers in hospital.

No arrests have been made and anyone who saw the collision or has information about it should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident number 147 of November 14.

