Woman seriously injured in crash on New Year's Eve in Northampton

A woman suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash on a major Northampton road on New Years Eve.

The incident took place on December 31 at around 7.10pm when a white BMW 118D and grey Fiat Punto were in collision on the northbound carriageway on the A43 at the junction with Lumbertubs Lane.

As a result of the collision, the rear seat passenger in the Fiat Punto, a woman in her 70s from Northampton, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious leg injuries.

The drivers, and remaining four passengers, were taken to Northampton General Hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 458 of 31/12/19.