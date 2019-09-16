Win up to £25,000 in the first Northampton Lottery draw this month

The first Northampton Lottery draw is fast approaching on September 28.

Buying a ticket provides players with a one in 50 chance of winning a prize each week and those prizes range from free entry into the next week’s draw to a jackpot of £25,000.

Each ticket will consist of six numbers and each number will be between zero and nine.

There will be a draw every Saturday night when a six digit winning combination will be picked. Prizes will be given to players with tickets that match the first or last 2-6 numbers from the winning combination.

Northampton Lottery was launched in June 2019 with the aim of providing ongoing funding support to local charities and community organisations.

So far 34 charities and community groups have signed up to become a good cause of the lottery, allowing them to be selected by tickets buyers to receive 50p from each of their ticket sales.

Organisations that people buying tickets can choose from include Age UK Northamptonshire, Northamptonshire Association for the Blind, Singing4breathing, DeafConnect, Northampton Hope Centre, Community Court Yard, Eve and the County Toy Library.

The Northampton Lottery Community Fund is also available for players to choose from. And, as a central fund set up by Northampton Borough Council, the five causes it supports (78 Derngate, Delapre Abbey, Inspiration FM, The Lewis Foundation and The Lowdown) will also benefit from a guaranteed 10p per ticket.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “The Northampton Lottery was established to help provide vital funding to the many charities and community organisations that provide support and services to the town’s residents.

“Although 300 tickets for the lottery’s first draw have already been sold, providing some causes with more than £500 of funding support, we’re hoping that even more residents will get behind the causes that are close to their hearts and buy tickets on a regular basis.”

Ben Speare, managing director at Gatherwell, said: "We're excited to be supporting Northampton Lottery in the run up to their first draw on the 28 September this year.

"It's a great way for local good causes to raise funds and we're hoping that as many as possible will get involved and join the lottery.

"It's quick and easy for them to sign up and completely free. Good causes also get to keep 50 per cent of all lottery tickets sold via their page."

Tickets are available to purchase from the lottery website for as little as £1 per week.

Lottery tickets and a full list of causes registered to benefit from the lottery are available at www.northamptonlottery.co.uk