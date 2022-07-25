Win an unforgettable VIP safari experience for four people at Woburn Safari Park

The black bear cubs enjoying life at Woburn Safari Park

The prize includes a 90-minute off-road tour of the Road Safari for up to four people.

A dedicated guide will take you thrillingly close to an array of amazing animals, including lions, bears, giraffes, rhinos and many others.

You’ll also get to know the individual animal residents as you discover more about the species that live at the park.

Drive into the open Bedfordshire parkland and you’ll be instantly transported to the plains of

Enjoy seeing the look on your little monkeys' faces as they meet the amazing wildlife, right

through the windscreen of your car.

See the magnificent elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers, monkeys, giraffes, zebra and many more as you explore the Road Safari.

Continue the fun in the Foot Safari, where you’ll be able to watch fascinating keeper talks and demonstrations to get to know all the wonderful wildlife. Plus there’s loads of indoor and outdoor play areas.

This summer you can also enjoy spotting the many beautiful baby animals that have been born all across the park. Keep an eye out for the crèche of eland antelope calves, the four playful bear cubs, and the endangered blesbok calf in the Road Safari.

Then in the Foot Safari watch as the meerkat pups copy their parents acting as lookout, or as the ring-tailed lemur infants practice their climbing skills.

If you’re bringing along your own little monkeys, then you’ll be thrilled to know that TV favourites Peppa Pig and Hey Duggee will be visiting the park on set dates throughout the summer months.

And if you’re visiting on the July 29, 30 or 31 you’ll have the rare opportunity to go on an unforgettable mini VIP Experience to meet Minerva the Amur tiger as you help raise funds for the WildCats Conservation Alliance.

For all of the details you need to plan your UK safari adventure, go to www.woburnsafari.co.uk/summer-safari

To enter the competition send your answer to the following question: Where do black bears originate from?

A. North America

B. Asia

C. Europe

Send to [email protected] along with your name and telephone number.