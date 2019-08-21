Wildlife Trust in Northampton announces immediate action to prevent caravans returning to nature reserve

The Wildlife Trust says it is taking steps to prevent caravans ever accessing a Northampton beauty spot following the eviction of an encampment of travellers.

Around three caravans and accompanying vehicles were ordered to move on from Storton's Pits Nature Reserve last night (August 20) after camping there for around five days.

THe Wildlife Trust says it is working to prevent caravans from accessing the nature reserve again.

Now, Northamptonshire's branch of The Wildlife Trust says it is working to prevent vehicles from accessing the site off Edgar Mobbs Way again.

A spokeswoman said: "The Wildlife Trust in Northamptonshire became aware of travellers having arrived and parked up at Storton’s Pits nature reserve on Friday of last week.

"Notice was served for them to evict yesterday morning and by 8pm Tuesday evening they had left the site.

"Steps will now be taken to prevent any return of the caravans, and the Trust are faced with clearing up the considerable mess that has been left behind.

"Steps are now being taken to prevent any future access, and trench work and secure gates are being put in place this week."

It comes after a private firm reportedly attempted to evict travellers from BIlling Aquadrome yesterday, and a collection of caravans were spotted on Upton Country Park today.