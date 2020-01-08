Wholefood retailer that started in Northampton church celebrates 40th birthday

One of the town's businesses is marking its 40th anniversary and, in keeping with its co-operative status, is hoping that everyone will join in with its year-long celebrations.

Daily Bread, Northampton’s wholefood retailer, has a series of events and activities planned for the next year and its longest-serving member, John Clarke of 33 years, said it will be a year to remember.

Daily Bread's earliest customers, taken in the eighties.

“We’ve come a long way since the founders from a church group at St. Peter’s Church in Weston Favell," John said.

"We decided to develop a business to reflect their beliefs and now, four decades on since our store opened on Bedford Road, we want to say a big thank you to our loyal customers to honour this achievement.

“So we’re planning some fantastic events throughout 2020, including a service of thanks with some of those founding members, a party for our co-operative workers and suppliers, as well as a series of other community activities, more of which we will be revealing over the coming months.



“I am, however, excited to announce that we’re beginning our celebrations with the launch of a special edition of one best-loved product ranges – our breakfast cereals – and that is a Ruby Muesli made with cranberries and cinnamon, which is now on sale in the shop."



Daily Bread has been a firm favourite within the county during its 40 years of trading while its online business sees it receive orders from right across the UK.



Its wholefood offering makes up the core of its sales, while its 4,500-strong product range also offers a host of environmentally-friendly cleaning products as well as herbal remedies, cruelty-free body care, and cosmetics.



In 2017, the co-operative, which sells all vegetarian food and products, was named ‘Growing Co-operative of the Year’ in the ‘Co-op of the Year Awards’ after beating two other shortlisted finalists in an online vote.