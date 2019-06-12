'Who will pick Concorde's nose'? Supersonic jet nose cone could fetch £300k at Northamptonshire auction

The rise-and-fall pointed front section of a Concorde aircraft is expected to fetch up to £300,000 when it goes on sale in Northamptonshire.

Concorde remains to this day, the only ever supersonic commercial jet.

The ‘droop’ nose cone from a test specimen aircraft was last sold in 1995 out of the collection of Wensley Haydon-Baillie by Sotheby’s in London.

It was purchased by Farhad Azima, an aviation pioneer and entrepreneur.

Since then- the nose cone has been housed in a specially built glass ‘hangar’ in Kansas City, Missouri, where it stands as a silent nod to the only ever commercial supersonic jet.

But next week the item is going up for sale again at Jonathan Humbert Auctioneers in Towcester - where it is expected to fetch more than a quarter-of-a-million pounds.

The nose cone could be yours - for around 300k.

Mr Humbert, said: "This is a hugely exciting item that is truly one of the most recognisable design icons of the 20th century- a masterpiece of form and function.

"The auction has already generated global interest among aviation enthusiasts and collectors but also art and engineering lovers. A rare investment opportunity for a globally recognised item.

"The only question being- who will pick Concordes’ nose?"

The nose cone, complete with pilot's visor and internal hydraulic rams for its operation, measures almost 7.5 metres in length and stands 1.5 metres high. It is the first time the rare droop nose cone has been offered for sale in almost a quarter of a century.

The auction is set to take place on Thursday, June 20, from 11am and will be streamed live online at www.the-saleroom.com/humbertellis.