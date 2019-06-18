Who owns the 'annoying' cockerel that's crowing 100 times a day in Northampton town centre?

Residents living in Northampton town centre are being driven round the bend by a noisy cockerel that is crowing from dawn to dusk.

Ian Williams contacted the Chronicle & Echo about the problem and said he, and others, were suffering with "noisy neighbours".

Library picture

"Not the usual complaint of loud music, drunken arguing or even barking dogs," he said. "No, the problem is a cockerel that likes to crow about 100 times a day, starting early morning and finishing in the evening.

"Environmental health have been dealing with the complaint for about a year, requesting various evidence and finally installing noise recording equipment, but nothing has changed," he added.

"Everyone agrees this is a genuine nuisance but day after day the noise continues.

"Why anyone would want to keep a cockerel in the town centre in the first place is beyond me, but maybe if you can publish this letter, someone might show a bit more consideration for their neighbours. Some of us work shifts and need to sleep during the day."