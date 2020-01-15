‘Wheel of fortune’ event coming to Weston Favell Shopping Centre next month

A ‘spend and spin’ game will take up residence in the Northampton shopping centre every Saturday in February.

Prizes include a £100 Derngate Theatre voucher, a free lunch in Greggs, £50 to spend in Peacocks and much more.

Any shopper who spends £50 at Weston Favell Shopping Centre throughout the week will get the chance to spin the ‘wheel of fortune’.

And every spin will result in a prize, so you will not be disappointed.

Other prizes up for grabs include treats from Wendy’s Sweet Shop and a £20 Hays Travel voucher.

The £50 you need to spend in the shopping centre can be in as many transactions as you like from as many shops.

You just need to keep your receipts and take them to the customer service desk on the upper level on the Saturday of the week you have spent £50 and you will be able to spin the wheel.

Centre manager Kevin Legg said: “We created the Spend and Spin Saturdays promotion as a way to say thank you to our customers.

“It’s given us the opportunity to make our shoppers weekends that little nicer with treats and rewards are given out every Saturday.”