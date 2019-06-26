Weston Favell names first responder team saving lives across Northampton as their charity of the year

A first responder team who help people across Northampton in a medical emergency ever day has been named Weston Favell's charity of the year.

In the face of mounting pressure on emergency services, South Northants Community Responders are often the first to the scene of a crisis with life-saving equipment and skills.

Now, they have been named as Weston Favell's charity of the year and will be boosted by fundraising events across the year.

The team was at Weston Favell today (June 26) to receive a £2,000 cheque from the shopping centre to kick off the charity work.

David Smith, scheme coordinator for the South Northants Community Responders, said: “It is fantastic news that Weston Favell have chosen us as their charity of the year and as a scheme we are looking forward to raising awareness of who we are and also the basics on saving a life."

SNCR are a team of volunteers who can be dispatched by East Midlands Ambulance control room to the scenes of 999 calls in their area.

They often provide initial care whilst ambulance crews are on their way - but also provide life-saving skills at the scenes of cardiac and respiratory arrests.

The £2,000 donation by Weston Favell today will fund another first responders kit for the team, which contains a portable defibrillator, bandages and respiratory gear.

But the team of volunteers are in need of more funding to pay for their community cars' insurances and fuel to attend jobs.

Weston Favell shopping centre’s Manager, Kevin Legg said: “We are looking forward to working closely with South Northants Community Responders over the next year, hosting workshops and raising much needed monies that can fund essential equipment."