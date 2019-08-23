Weston Favell Academy celebrate GCSE results

Pupils and staff at Weston Favell Academy, are celebrating after receiving GCSE results today.

The academy, sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, has a number of wonderful success stories including:

Lucy Van Uem: Weston Favell Academy’s top performing pupil with 8 x grade 9s, 1 x grade 8 and a Distinction A*.

Felix Machin-Bradbury: 4 x grade 9s in biology, chemistry, history and physics, 2 x grade 8s, 2 x grade 7s, 1 x Distinction A*.

Angelica Vial: 3 x grade 8s in biology, chemistry and physics, and 6 x grade 7s.

Ashton White: 6 x grade 9s in biology, English literature, French, history, mathematics and physics, and 2 x grade 8s.

Lorna Leventhal, Principal of Weston Favell Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of our pupils and their results today.

"As an academy, we are committed to ensuring our pupils fulfil their potential, and it is wonderful to see this reflected in these results.

“It is a joy to see our pupils move on to the next stage of their education, with more than ever before opting to stay with us at Weston Favell Academy for Sixth Form.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am thrilled to share in the excitement and joy across the Trust today and congratulate the pupils, staff and parents at Weston Favell Academy for achieving these results.

“As a trust, we are committed to developing well-rounded pupils whose potential knows no bounds, and the results today demonstrate their determination and resilience to succeed.”