Weather warning for heavy rain in place across Northamptonshire

Heavy rain looks set to batter the county today (Monday) with a weather warning in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering the whole of Northamptonshire, starting at midday and ending at midnight.

The warning is in place across Northants.

They have warned that heavy rain may lead to some disruption and flooding.

The Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

Forecasts for Kettering and Northampton are predicting a greater than 95 per cent chance of rain from midday onwards.

Part of the A45 near Northampton closed yesterday after some flooding.