We need you!: Back our Christmas toy appeal by donating gifts to help desperate Northamptonshire families

Christmas should be the most wonderful time of the year. But for hundreds of families living on the breadline in Northamptonshire, the festive season can be tough.

Last year, the Chronicle & Echo’s readers helped thousands of children find some Christmas joy – and this season, we’re asking Northampton to break their own record.

Today, we are launching our Christmas Gift Appeal in the hopes youngsters across the county who would otherwise go without will get a little something to unwrap on December 25.

The Chron’s readers donated an incredible 1,500 gifts last year as readers came through to share their generosity for the festive season.

Now, it’s time to help families across the county make Christmas 2019 just that little bit more special.

How can you help our Christmas Toy Appeal:

- All donations for the appeal can be handed in at either of Northampton’s Good Loaf Cafes in the All Saints Church or in Overstone Road.

- The appeal closes on Monday, December 16.

- All gifts must be brand new and not second-hand.

This year, the appeal is asking donators to also think about the county’s teenagers who may not be interested in toys - that means socks, makeup accessories, perfumes, aftershaves and toiletries. But gifts for all ages between 0 and 18 are welcome!

“The people of Northampton made such a big difference in young people’s lives last year,” says former social worker Jeanette Walsh, AKA Mother Christmas, whose toy appeals have helped more than 10,000 families across the county since 2002.

“It meant so much for young people last year – let’s see if we can do it again. There are 5,500 kids across the county who might not get much this year – if we beat last year’s tremendous effort we can help so many.”

All the gifts received by readers will be distributed to the county’s most vulnerable children in time for Christmas by the county council’s social workers. Struggling families will also be given the gifts so their children have something to open on the big day.

Jeanette said: “It can be difficult for parents living in poverty to make Christmas happen. This appeal helps make it special for those children.”