'We can feed more people': Northampton Hope Centre's supermarket wants to see less food wasted

The Hope Food Club is wanting to spread the word about it's social supermarket in Kings Heath - to stop fresh food going to waste.

The charity gives people with low incomes and on benefits a chance to buy essential food items at a fraction of the cost so that families can free up their earnings for other bills and parts of their lives.

Hope Food Club volunteer Sue and Hope Centre intern, Nancy.

Each food crate contains up to 35 items of food including tinned produce, dry pasta, sauces, teabags, cereals and toilet roll.

But with uptake only at 30 members at Kings Heath compared to 220 members across the eastern district much of the fresh produce grown on the Hope Centre's own allotments often goes to waste.

Although the food does go back onto the compost heap - the Hope Centre's CEO, Robin Burgess, wants to spread the word and challenge the stigma that anyone on benefits should not feel ashamed to use the service.

He said: "We can feed more people, it's about getting people over the hump, as it were, to make them feel there's no embarrassment or shame.

Food sold at the Hope Food Club is grown by service users on the charity's allotment.

"We are here to see people when they are in need. If they live two miles away we will help them but they have to show they are on benefits. Our primary consideration is to make sure people on low incomes eat.

"If the fresh food is left over we can compost it but ideally we want it to be in people's stomachs."

Rob Webb of Kings Heath has lived in the area on-and-off for nearly 30 years.

He signed up to the £2 monthly membership scheme at Hope Food Club after hearing about while he was on his way to the shop.

Hope Centre CEO Robin Burgess.

He said: "This is a lifeline for me with my pension.

"I came to the shop one day to get my newspaper and noticed the sign was here. A man was outside and told me what it was about and that was the first time I went.

"Sometimes it's awkward for me to get here as I'm a carer but it's helpful for me. I struggle because I just live on my pension and it helps a lot."

But Hope Food Club is not a food bank as it can be accessed weekly.

Service user Rob Webb.

The social supermarket scheme allows residents to purchase food worth up to £45 a month for a subsidised rate of £15 and they will be handed free giveaways – including sanitary protection to tackle period poverty, free toothbrushes and free nappies week-in-week-out.

The scheme works as a co-operative and the plan is that Hope Food Club will ultimately be controlled by the people who use the service.