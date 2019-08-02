Water Babies team who taught hundreds of Northampton children how to swim nominated for award

A children's swimming school that have helped hundreds of little ones across Northampton take their first dip has been shortlisted for a national award.

Water Babies Northamptonshire - which has instructors at several Northampton pools - has been put forward for the "most loved" category in the What's On 4 Kids Awards.

To make the list, it means director Tamsin Brewis and her team would have been nominated and supported by Northamptonshire's families who have seen their children learn to swim over the years.

Tamsin said: "I’ve lost count of the little ones I’ve taught over the years. It’s so exciting to see how far the business has come and how many families we’ve helped.

"This shortlist really does mean everything to us. We are so incredibly proud to have been nominated and, as we’re about to celebrate our 15th birthday, it would mean even more to us if we won.

"From everyone at Water Babies, I’d like to thank all of the lovely families who voted for us. We wouldn’t have been nominated without your support. I’d also like to thank my wonderful teachers, who are all collectively so dedicated to our little swimmers, and my office team too – I really mean it when I say the business wouldn’t be where it is today without them.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 11.