Votes needed for Northamptonshire builder's tiki-inspired shed in national contest

A Northamptonshire construction worker needs the public's help if his homemade tiki-inspired wonderland is going to win a national shed contest.

Chris Smith's holiday paradise in his Wollaston back garden is in the shortlist for Cuprinol's 13th annual Shed of the Year competition.

Head judge and founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox, said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the incredible, imaginative and innovative sheds entered into this year’s competition - and the Chris’ beach themed shed is just fantastic.

“The creativity and imagination of all entrants never fail to amaze the judges. This year’s bunch are second to none.

“We’ve been really impressed by the aesthetics of the sheds - especially those that entered the brand new Nature’s Haven category with entrants really demonstrating how important it is to welcome nature into our lives and our gardens.”

Chris created his shed, called Reef Cavern, after work as caring for their disabled dog has kept him and his wife from going on holiday for six years.

A sign reading ‘Enter The Freaky Tiki’ greets visitors to this unique beach bar which has a roped entrance with palm leaves and a bead curtain leading into the shed.

Once inside, it is a green-lit tropical oasis with a ‘Aloha’ welcome mat and a Hawaiian-themed bar with wooden pineapples and vibrant coloured cocktails.

The judges have whittled down the entries from hundreds to just three finalists per category - Chris is vying for the public vote in the pub/entertainment category.

This year a new category has been added with entrants being invited to show off their 'nature’s haven', with designs inspired by nature and allowing it to thrive.

A winner from each category will be decided by a public vote, then an overall winner will be literally crowned by a panel of shed experts with a giant golden crown.

While the owner will receive £1,000, a plaque and £100 of Cuprinol products.

Kirsty Woodbine, marketing manager for Cuprinol, said: “This year has certainly seen the entrants up their game with a real noticeable shift towards sustainability and a drive towards embracing our natural environment.

“We’ve been impressed with the recycled and upcycled materials being used by sheddies and the creative designs really show just how much you can do with a small outdoor space.”

Celebrating the great British shed in all its forms, the Shed of the Year competition welcomes entries in all shapes, sizes and functions.

Public voting is open will close on Tuesday, August 29. Check out the other 20 finalists and cast your vote here.