Volunteers needed to raise money for cancer charity with new scheme coming to Northampton

Volunteers with links to cancer are needed to raise money for charity in a new initiative to bring the community together in Northampton.

Cancer Research UK wants to start up a scheme in the town that has been successful in other parts of the country called Relay for Life in the hope of raising thousands for the charity.

Small groups are needed to set up a committee to organise fundraising events throughout the year before a fun relay and camp-out to celebrate their achievements.

Joanne Landucci, Cancer Research UK fundraising manager for Northampton, said: "It's about bringing the community together and uniting in a lot of things that many people have in common.

"It seems to have worked in other parts of the UK, we just need to get the word out and hopefully it will be the start of something great that can go on year-on-year and become an annual event."

Teams of around eight people assign themselves roles in the group such as chairman and treasurer, to sort out a year of activities to raise as much money as possible.

A previous Relay for Life event. Photo: Cancer Research UK

Groups will need to meet regularly and can meet with other groups to foster some healthy rivalry, Joanne said.

Then in the drier months, everyone will come together with their family and friends for a relay around a track to 'symbolise the journey of going through having cancer', she added.

All the groups will share how much they have raised and enjoy a bit of a party. People can also stay over in tents to add to the fun.

Anyone interested in setting up a group or joining one should email Joanne on joanne.landucci@cancer.org.uk