Violinist Trevor's making more sweet music for charity

Musician Trevor Dyson is supporting a cause close to his heart once again in his latest charity concert in Northampton on Sunday.

The 76-year-old is staging his sixth event showcasing musical talents of Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust at Abington's Christ Church in aid of he Spinal Injuries Association.

He usually supports a different charity each year. But his own connection with a back injury inspired him to choose the SIA again after 2019's event raised £600.

Trevor, from Wilbarston, has had cauda equina syndrome – a rare condition that affects nerve roots at the bottom of the spinal cord and can cause loss of sensation and even paralysis -- since suffering a slipped disc working on his canal boat in 2016.

Just 300 cases of CES are diagnosed each year but Trevor said: “I’m actually very fortunate because so much of my sensation has come back.

"I use a stick to help my balance and although I struggle to walk up stairs or steep inclines I can do most of the things I’ve always loved to do like playing music, canal boating and caravaning.

"My hill climbing has had to take a back seat – but I am planning to scale Snowdon again soon ...taking the train this time, though!

"My experience has made me very aware of how challenging everyday life with a spinal cord injury can be.

“I’m really concerned about the cuts local authorities and the NHS are being forced to make. For people with an SCI, that can mean inadequate care and inappropriate housing where they’re either struggling to cope or isolated from their families."

Trevor, who started playing the violin when he was seven, moved to Northampton in 1982 and became leader of the Northampton Symphony Orchestra in 1984 – a role he held for a record 28 years.

He will conduct the orchestra at Sunday's fundraising concert featuring popular pieces such as Peter and the Wolf and Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony.

He added: “I picked the pieces because they’re powerful, exciting and have a wide appeal. The performers love them too and their enjoyment is infectious!

“Most of the students – and even some of my former colleagues – no longer live in Northamptonshire.

"But some travel from as far afield as Manchester and even Edinburgh to perform. There’s always a great atmosphere because it’s a bit a reunion for us! It’s lovely to come together and have fun raising funds for a great cause."

Entry to the concert is by programme which you can buy on the door for £6 for adults or £4 for concessions.