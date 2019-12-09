View plans for Market Square revamp this weekend in Northampton

Three different design proposals for Northampton's Market Square will be on display at the market this Saturday, 14 December, between 10am and 2pm.

Northampton Forward is asking the public for feedback on the designs, which include an interactive water feature, tree planting, stepped seating, an events and performance space and a new market stall layout.



Revamping the Market Square is the first stage of the 'Town Centre Masterplan', published earlier this year, which identifies five areas in the town that would benefit from regeneration.



Public engagement on the masterplan revealed that many had strong feelings about what should and should not happen with the square.



A key theme was the market’s heritage, and there was a 'clear aspiration to create a vibrant space', which would become a destination in its own right, the borough council has said.



Landscape design experts Gillespies, who have worked on several landmark schemes including Bradford City Park and the Halifax Piece Hall, were commissioned to develop the market designs.



Jo Gordon, chief executive of the Royal & Derngate and Northampton Forward board member, said: “All of the schemes that are being consulted upon bring something really special to the table.



“They create a new heart for our town centre and display real thought and care in their design about how best to enhance the square's current strengths as well as look to the future.



“I am, of course, particularly excited at the thought of how performances and art can bring something really unique to this space."



All three designs can also be viewed online by clicking here along with an accompanying survey allowing people to give their feedback.



Northampton Borough Council is submitting a bid to the Future High Streets Fund to help deliver this project and a final business case must be made by April 2020.



The Government is expected to announce the results in the summer and if Northampton’s bid is unsuccessful, alternative funding streams will be considered.



Survey responses must be submitted by Friday 3 January, then results will be published in January 2020.

Option two.