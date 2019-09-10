Video shows Northampton club security staff putting fire out with his bare hands

A crowd of revellers jeered a nightclub bouncer in Northampton as he tried to put a tree-fire out with his bare hands.

The video was taken by a club-goer in the early hours of Sunday, September 8 at NB's in Bridge Street.

The tree could be seen smouldering in the beer garden.

Footage shared on social media shows one member of the security staff team tending to a smouldering tree, which the club says was set alight in an 'arson' attack.

But instead of putting the fire out initially with a fire extinguisher - the doorman can be seen kicking the tree before tending to the flames with his bare hands.

Crowds then jeered the worker while he brushed the tree in a bid to put the fire out.

A spokesman for NB's said today that club bosses were aware of the incident in question and had carried out a full and thorough investigation into the facts.

He said: "All members of staff, including security are fully trained in the safe handling of any fire that may occur within the venue.

"The fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries, using the training that is provided. The initial member of security has been dealt with internally and we have requested that he receive further training on fire safety.

"What we need to focus on here is that a member of public carried out an arson attack on the venue, which endangered both himself and other members of the public. This person immediately left the venue as soon as he set alight the tree, before we were able to ID the male. We will be working closely with the police and local authorities to ID the male and to ensure this male is dealt with accordingly."