Victim, 15, assaulted in Northampton by gang of six boys

Police are hunting for a gang of six youths after a teenager was hit on the head by a bicycle seat.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 28, between 4.45pm and 5.15pm, Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) said, when a 15-year-old boy was approached by a group of six teenage boys in South Oval, near Londis.

One of the boys in the group hit him on the head with a bicycle seat before running off.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The main offender is described as a white boy, aged 15, wearing a large jacket with a fluffy hood."

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.