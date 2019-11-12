Van driver swings axe at man's head in alleged Northampton road rage incident

An road rage altercation in a Northampton neighbourhood allegedly ended with a man swinging an axe at another driver's head.

The incident happened on November 6 between 12.45pm and 1.05pm in Balmoral Close, Upton.

Two men in two cars were involved in an altercation in the area. At one point, it is alleged that one of the men took an axe from the side door of his van and swung it above the other man’s head.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s, about 5ft 9in, of average build, with grey stubble, wearing a baseball cap, black work trousers, black boots and a black fleece. He was driving a van while the other man was driving a BMW.

The drivers of a silver Nissan Micra and a red Volkswagen Golf who witnessed the incident are encouraged to come forward with their accounts of what happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.