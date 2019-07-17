Van driver's condition 'not life threatening' after Northampton A45 collision, police says

The condition of the van driver who was involved in a collision on the A45 yesterday is not thought to be life threatening, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.

The eastbound stretch of the A45 was closed between Great Billing and Earls Barton yesterday (July 16) after a collision involving a van and a lorry.

All emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to the A45 eastbound just before the Earls Barton turn off just before 11.40am.

The westbound carriageway was temporarily closed for the air ambulance to land.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire where he remains.

"We don’t believe the injuries are life threatening or life changing at this time."

MAGPAS air ambulance pictured yesterday at the scene of the crash.

Northamptonshire Police and Highways officers spent the last few hours turning vehicles around caught in the tailbacks, which was completed at around 3pm.

